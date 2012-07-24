(Corrects typographical error in fifth paragraph)

LONDON, July 24 European shares edged higher on Tuesday after slumping a day earlier, with an improvement in Chinese manufacturing data prompting some investors to return back to the market, although concerns about Spain's borrowing costs could limit gains.

The HSBC flash China manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to a five-month high in July, driven up by a jump in the output sub-index and signs of an improvement in new export orders.

"Chinese data is a positive surprise and has lowered concerns of a global slowdown. But investors would like to see more positive data before becoming bullish," Koen De Leus, senior economist at KBC, said.

"A big danger for the market is Spain, which might go for a full bailout. It's going to be a volatile month as the euro zone crisis lingers on. If we get some more negative news, shares could fall up to 10 percent in the next two to three weeks, but they also have potential to rebound on a positive surprise."

At 0702 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was 0.4 percent higher at 1,027.93 points, after falling 2.4 percent to a three-week low in the previous session on concerns Spain could soon become the fourth euro zone member to request a full bailout.

Tech shares were the top gainers, with Software rising 6 percent after saying it continued to expect an EBIT margin of 23-24.5 percent for 2012 after posting total revenue growth of 32 percent in licensing sales in the second quarter. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Simon Jessop)