BRIEF-NGL Energy announces upsizing and pricing of offering
LONDON Aug 15 European shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, consolidating four-month highs as investors awaited greater visibility on central bank action before committing new money.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.5 percent at 1,096.58 at 0704 GMT after hitting a four-month closing high of 1,101.97 in the previous day.
"We'll go sideways to slightly higher until something dramatic happens, such as Spain asking for money," Justin Haque, a pan-European trader with Hobart Capital Markets, said.
"If we do get an announcement like that from Spain, we'll go down but then we'll get better again because the ECB will have all that it needs to intervene."
* Covanta holding corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and provides 2017 guidance
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the buyout fund said on Thursday.