LONDON Aug 21 European shares climbed higher
early on Tuesday in weak volumes, rebounding after falls in the
previous session as investors await the next policymaker
catalyst to drag regional indexes out of their current ranges.
By 0702 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 3.69
points, or 0.3 percent, at 1,108.55, having closed 0.5 percent
lower on Monday, as a lack of fresh, firm news and low volumes
has seen the market pause at the top of its August trading
range.
"The gains registered by most global equity benchmarks
through the central weeks of the (European) summer doldrums have
been greeted with understandable scepticism given the still
miserable levels of trading volumes," Ian Williams, equity
strategist at Peel Hunt, said.
"ECB officials are likely to continue to reiterate the need
for constructive action from governments, while reiterating the
point that the details of any intervention have yet to be
finalised," he said.
Britain's FTSE 100, France's CAC40 and
Germany's DAX have rallied between 10 and 15 percent in
the last three months with most of the gains registered after
the European Central Bank president Mario Draghi promised to do
whatever it takes to save the euro.