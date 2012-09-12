LONDON, Sept 12 European shares were steady on Wednesday heading into a German Constitutional court ruling on the euro zone bailout fund that most expect to be broadly positive, leaving falls likely in the event the court takes a harder line, analysts said.

There have been some worries that the German court could attach some conditions to the approval.

"I think the court will give a green signal to the plan with some conditions, which will probably not be too harsh," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.

"A positive outcome is partly priced in. The market could go down 1 to 2 percent in the event of a disappointment, but investors believe that central banks and governments will do whatever they need to do to support the economy. Price dips will be seen as buying opportunities."

Investors were also focusing on the U.S. Federal Reserve, which begins its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Markets widely expect some type of new monetary stimulus to boost U.S. economy.

At 0713 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was flat at 1,106.80 points.