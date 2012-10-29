LONDON Oct 29 European shares fell on Monday as
uncertainty over any rescue deal for Spain and worries over weak
results from the region's top companies pushed stock markets
lower.
Volumes were expected to be subdued, with the U.S. stock and
options markets shut due to Hurricane Sandy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.4 percent to
1,092.55 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index fell 0.7 percent to 2,479.50 points.
Madrid is under pressure from investors to seek a sovereign
bailout, but European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Ewald
Nowotny said on Sunday that Spain had no immediate need of help
from the ECB's planned new bond-buying programme.
"The focus is still on Spain, and it's been a fairly mixed
bunch of results from European companies," said Berkeley Futures
associate director Richard Griffiths, who added that European
equities would find it hard to make much progress this week.