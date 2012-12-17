LONDON Dec 17 European shares traded flat on
Monday and were expected to remain trapped in a tight range but
vulnerable to sharp moves given uncertainty surrounding U.S.
budget talks, with Aggreko a top faller after its latest update.
As many in the market expect a deal on the U.S. budget to be
struck, any news to the contrary could open the way to fresh
index falls, especially as traded volumes remain thin.
The FTSEurofirst 300 traded at 1,133.39 at 0815
GMT, having dipped 0.1 percent in the previous session.
"I think we're heading for a very flattish day with thin
volumes. In the week before Christmas you see that trading
volumes evaporate quite substantially," Gerhard Schwarz,
strategist at Baader Bank, said.
Shares in temporary power provider Aggreko led
fallers across the index, down 16 percent after it warned on the
outlook for its business in a trading update.