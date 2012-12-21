LONDON Dec 21 European shares fell in early
trade on Friday on signs that a deal to avoid growth curdling
tax hikes and spending cuts in the United States might not be
the forgone conclusion markets were anticipating.
By 0800 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 4.36
points, or 0.4 percent at 1,138.44, taking its cue from
overnight falls in the U.S. futures and Asia, triggered when a
proposal from Republican leader John Boehner to avoid the
so-called fiscal cliff failed to get support from his party.
"The market is still too complacent and the odds are
increasing that a deal will not get done in the immediate
future," Saxo Bank Chief Economist Steen Jakobsen said.
"That leaves European equities (in terms of earnings
multiples) vulnerable to the negative exposure of the fiscal
drag and even a compromised deal is going to do very little to
structurally reform anything," he said.
European shares have risen more than 20 percent since June
as central banks have stepped in to backstop the economy and on
expectations a budget deal in the U.S. would be struck.
That has left companies struggling to keep up with
price-to-earnings multiples which have rerated over the past six
months to post credit crisis highs of 12.8 times.