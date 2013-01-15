BRIEF-Duke Energy says CEO Lynn Good's FY 2016 total compensation of $13.8 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Lynn Good's FY 2016 total compensation was $13.8 million versus $10.8 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
LONDON Jan 15 European shares dropped for a fourth straight session and hit a two-week low on Tuesday, led by the banking sector and pressured by technical weakness in a leading index that is set to continue in the near-term.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,157.75 points, just off the 2-week low of 1,157.13 hit earlier. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, meanwhile, fell 0.5 percent to 2,700.53 points.
"The (E-STOXX 50) index looks somewhat sluggish in the very short term," Roelof-Jan van den Akker, senior technical analyst at ING Commercial Banking, said.
"For the very short term, there could be some pressure on the index to close the gap created in early this month. This would be a normal pull back in an uptrend."
The European banking index down 0.7 percent, led fallers.
* CEO Lynn Good's FY 2016 total compensation was $13.8 million versus $10.8 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Adds Yellen comments, details, updates prices)
SAO PAULO, March 3 Bonds of Odebrecht SA on Friday hit their lowest level in more than six months as investors feared the spillover of the Brazilian engineering conglomerate's involvement in a bribery scandal could hamper planned asset sales and the procurement of new contracts across Latin America.