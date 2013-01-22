LONDON Jan 22 European shares edged lower on
Tuesday, keeping within their tight range as investors awaited a
cue from key U.S. earnings releases later in the day before
attempting fresh push towards new 2-year highs.
European indexes struggled for direction ahead of results
from U.S. bellwethers such as Google, IBM and
J&J, which would provide indications on the outlook for
corporates worldwide after a positive start to the U.S. earnings
season.
"Everybody is looking at these numbers," Mark Priest, senior
trader at ETX Capital said.
"The reporting season has been pretty successful in America
and I think that's what helps keeping the market up."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was 0.1 percent lower at 1,164.84 points at 0811 GMT, slipping
away from a near-two-year high of 1,170.29 hit on Jan. 10.
Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's Dax and
France's Cac all hovered around the gain line.