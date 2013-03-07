LONDON, March 7 European shares edged up in
early trade on Thursday, leaving key indexes hovering around
multi-year highs and with investors forecasting more market
gains in the medium term.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
reached a 4-1/2 year intraday high of 1,193.35 points on
Wednesday, rose 0.1 percent to 1,187.61 points by 0807 GMT.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
advanced 0.3 percent to 2,689.13 points, with French supermarket
retailer Carrefour leading gainers after posting
forecast-beating results.
Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu said the broader
upwards trend for European equity markets remained intact, given
expectations of a gradual recovery in the global economy and
plans by central banks to keep supporting markets.
"It feels as if nothing can take this market down. People
have given up on being 'short' because the market is moving away
from them," he said.