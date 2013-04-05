LONDON, April 5 European shares edged lower to a
one-week low on Friday, with recent poor data raising concerns
about the health of the U.S. economic recovery and that Friday's
widely-watched non-farm payrolls data may also disappoint.
The U.S. data is likely to show employers added 200,000 jobs
last month, but recent weak figures including Thursday's report
showing the number of Americans filing new unemployment benefit
claims at a four-month high, have raised doubts about March
payrolls, due at 1230 GMT.
"We have seen some moderation in the pace of growth in the
United States. The fundamentals are not as supportive as they
were this time last year," Gerard Lane, equity strategist at
Shore Capital, said.
"But the U.S. Federal Reserve's quantitative easing
programme isn't going away and hence it's difficult to see,
despite my caution on the fundamentals, the market coming off
sharply in the near term."
At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.2 percent at 1,178.568 points after falling to a one-week low
of 1,178.56. The index fell 1.1 percent in the previous session,
but is still up about 4 percent so far this year.