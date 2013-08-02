LONDON Aug 2 European shares extended gains to
set a new two-month high on Friday, with investors betting that
U.S. jobs numbers will also surprise on the positive side and
signal a further pick up in economic activity in the country.
Some analysts upgraded their forecasts for U.S. non-farm
payroll numbers, due at 1230 GMT, to 200,000, from a consensus
number of 184,000 for July after data showed on Thursday U.S.
factory activity jumped to a two-year high last month and
jobless claims hit a 5-1/2-year low last week.
Although encouraging economic numbers will raise chances of
a cut in U.S. stimulus sooner than expected, investors were
starting to look beyond the Federal Reserve's bond purchases and
focusing on long-term implications of a stronger economy,
analysts said.
"The markets has now come to grips with the fact that when
the tapering actually starts, the economy will be much stronger.
This optimism, together with a better earnings season, is
driving the market at the moment," Philippe Gijsels, head of
research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.
Gijsels expected the U.S. jobs numbers between of 190,000
and 200,000, while IG Markets said some optimistic analysts were
predicting a figure of 200,000.
At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was 0.2 percent higher at 1,223.65 points after
rising up to 1,225.74 in the first minutes of trading, the
highest in two months.
International Airlines Group rose 3.7 percent to
top the gainers' list in Europe after swinging to a second
quarter profit.