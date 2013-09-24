European shares slip for 4th straight day as Aggreko, Casino sink
LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers Aggreko and Casino were all weighed down by results.
PARIS, Sept 24 European shares inched higher at the open on Tuesday, halting a two-session retreat, although gains were limited by uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would scale back its stimulus measures.
Telecom Italia was among the top gainers after Telefonica agreed to raise its stake in Telco, the holding company that controls Telecom Italia, in a two-phase deal that will give the Spanish group an initial 66 percent in Telco with no changes in voting rights.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,257.31 points after losing 0.8 percent in the past two days.
U.S. stocks slipped on Monday after William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said in a speech the timeline that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke articulated in June for scaling back stimulus was "still very much intact", as long as the economy keeps improving.
At a separate event, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said the Fed had hurt its credibility and had urged colleagues to support a $10 billion reduction in the Fed's bond-buying programme at last week's meeting.
Equity markets worldwide rallied strongly last week after the Fed decided not to trim down its quantitative easing programme, but the euphoria was short-lived as investors started to see the Fed's decision as a sign that U.S. economy was losing steam.
European stocks have erased all their gains triggered by the Fed's surprise decision, although the broad STOXX Europe 600 is still up 5.2 percent so far this month, on track for its best monthly performance in two years, and its best September since 1997.
(Adds company news item, futures) March 7 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Tuesday. * SHAWBROOK: British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Tuesday it had rejected an improved proposal be bought by two private equity firms for 825 million pounds ($1 billion). * DIRECT LINE: British insurer Direct Line reported a 22 percent fall in full-year operating profit on Tuesday, after the government changed the way personal injury claims are
March 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO/BOOKER: The hefty savings that can be made by reducing food waste are one of the factors behind Tesco's 3.7 billion pound ($4.5 billion) takeover offer for wholesaler Booker, the British supermarket chain's chief executive says. * BRITAIN RETAIL: British consumers are cutting back on non-essential spending as the impact of last year's Brexit vote pushe