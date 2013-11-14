PARIS Nov 14 European stocks rose early on
Thursday after dovish comments by Federal Reserve
chairman-designate Janet Yellen eased worries the U.S. central
bank could start winding down its stimulus measures this year.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,294.23 points, after
hitting a three-week low on Wednesday.
Yellen, in remarks released ahead of her closely-watched
Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday, said the central bank
has "more work to do" to help the economy, indicating she was in
no hurry to start trimming the bank's bond-buying programme,
which has fuelled an equity rally this year.
Among the biggest gainers on Thursday morning, French
conglomerate Bouygues surged 7.4 percent after it
posted higher third-quarter profits and reaffirmed its full-year
forecasts.