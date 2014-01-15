Basic resource, oil stock rally drives European share rise
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)
PARIS Jan 15 European stocks rose in early trade on Wednesday, with a key benchmark hitting a 5-1/2 year high, mirroring gains on Wall Street and in Asia on renewed hopes for global growth.
Boosting sentiment, the World Bank raised its forecast for growth for the first time in three years, signalling the world economy is finally pulling out of a long and sluggish recovery that followed the global financial crisis.
At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,329.07 points, a level not seen since mid-2008.
Cyclical mining shares featured among the top gainers, with Anglo American up 1.8 percent and Rio Tinto up 1 percent.
Shares in Burberry surged 5.9 percent after the British luxury brand posted robust Christmas sales.
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)
LONDON, March 15 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.