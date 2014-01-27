UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 15
March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS Jan 27 European stocks fell in early trade on Monday, resuming last week's selloff as nagging concerns over China's growth pace and volatility in emerging market currencies continued to spook investors.
With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to stick to its planned programme of stimulus reduction this week, investors fear further turbulence in emerging markets, fuelling a bout of profit taking on European stocks with big exposure to those regions.
Fed policymakers are seen agreeing on another $10 billion cut to the central bank's monthly bond purchases at the Jan. 28-29 meeting.
At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,296.53 points, a level not seen since late December. The index is down nearly 4 percent in three sessions.
"Sudden fears about emerging markets and also potential capital shortfalls for some European banks are rattling investors. People have been a bit complacent lately, so it's quite logical to get a correction," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
Shares in UK energy group BG dropped 12 percent after warning that production this year and next would fall short of expectations.
Vodafone fell 5.7 percent after U.S. mobile operator AT&T said it was not planning to take over the British group.
March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza slashed the risk of disease progression in a closely watched clinical trial, boosting its profile against rivals within the novel PARP inhibitor drug class. * BHP BILLITON: The Escondida copper mine in Chile plans to restart operations after striking workers again rejected an invitation by contro
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)