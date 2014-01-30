(Corrects headline to show shares fell)

PARIS Jan 30 European stocks fell early on Thursday, losing ground for the fifth time in six sessions, after the U.S. Federal Reserve further trimmed its stimulus and as a measure of Chinese manufacturing slipped to a six-month low.

At 0909 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,287 points.

The index is down 4.6 percent in six sessions, as mounting concerns over a number of emerging economies prompted investors to shun risky assets such as equities.

Roche was the biggest drag on the index, down 1.7 percent after the Swiss drugmaker posted lower-than-expected profits and raised its dividend less than expected.

