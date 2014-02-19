PARIS Feb 19 European shares were steady in
early trade on Wednesday, underpinned by strong gains in PSA
Peugeot Citroen after the French carmaker announced a
partnership with a Chinese rival.
Investors combed through a raft of company results, seeking
clues on the outlook for corporate profits and on the potential
damage caused by sharp currency swings in emerging markets.
But Peugeot dominated, rising 8 percent as traders cited
short-covering on the stock following the 3 billion euro capital
tie-up with China's Dongfeng. The French firm said the
cash injection would buy time for a recovery after losing 2.32
billion euros in 2013.
At 0810 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.06 percent at 1,338.42 points.
The benchmark index has gained 5.3 percent over the past two
weeks, boosted in part by relatively good results in the current
earnings season. So far, 58 percent of companies have reported
in-line or better-than-expected profits, according to Thomson
Reuters Starmine.