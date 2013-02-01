* "Call spread" trades in vogue as correction jitters mount

* Aim of trade is to outperform in rangebound market

* Italy, Spain and Euro STOXX 50 seen ripe for this trade

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Feb 1 The slow grind higher in many European stock markets over recent weeks has driven investors to the options market in an effort to capture the incremental gains without fear of being hit by a correction.

One strategy gaining increasing interest is a call spread, in which an investor expecting an index to rise forfeits some potential gains in exchange for protection against a fall.

Euro zone blue-chip stocks have risen some 30 percent in a seven-month-long rally since the European Central Bank vowed to safeguard the euro. However, daily rises in January have slowed, with many of less than half a percent.

Over the longer term, the consensus is that stocks remain attractive even if some have cut expectations for the first quarter -- leading to an increase in demand for the risk reducing call-spread.

The trade involves two options exercisable at prices above the current spot level. The investor buys a call option, which gives the right to buy the index, at the lower price, and sells a second option, that effectively requires the investor to sell, at the higher price.

By giving up some of that potential for further gains, the trade cost is reduced. Unlike actually buying the underlying stock, the holder is less exposed to a falling market, in the event of which they would simply lose the cost of the option.

"Call spreads (are) a better reward-to-risk than simply being 'long' the market, especially since last year's macroeconomic issues could resurface in the coming months," Pierre de Saab, investment team head at Swiss asset manager Dominice & Co, said.

With several high profile companies already reporting profit warnings, macreconomic data in Europe patchy and pre-election political uncertainty high in Italy, the scope for further sharp gains in the short term has been reduced.

As well as the E-STOXX 50, other regional indexes to see increased demand to buy call-spreads included Spain's blue-chip IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB.

"I'm receiving quite a lot of requests around this topic," said Societe Generale equity derivatives strategist Vincent Cassot.

On the Euro STOXX 50, Cassot said an investor could buy a call option due to expire in June with a strike price of 2,750 points for around 67 euros, while selling one with the same June expiry and a strike at 3,000 points for around 9 euros which would cut the total cost of the first purchase to 58 euros.

If the Euro STOXX 50 hit the 3,000 point mark by the time of that June expiry, the investor would have made a net profit of some 194 euros. Reaching that level would imply a rise of around 10 percent from the Euro STOXX 50's current levels.

Deutsche Bank's head of European options strategy, Simon Carter, also said selling a call option on the Spanish IBEX as part of that spread trade could be a canny move.

He said relatively high volatility on the IBEX, caused by worries over Spain's debt and economic problems, meant selling call options with strike prices well above the current spot price could be profitable.

JP Morgan equity derivatives strategist Peng Cheng, meanwhile, said many were betting that while equities would still rally this year, the extent of that rally may not be as great as before.

"You have already had a huge rally, and the upside may not be as great," said Cheng. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)