* Investors snap up calls to bet on stock market rally
* Default risk pushed back to November expiry
* Demand to protect higher in U.S. than Europe
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 11 European investors are piling
into cheap one-month option bets on a short-term U.S. debt deal,
while loading up on protection for November in case the money
runs out.
European index options expire on Friday, Oct. 18, a day
after the deadline for Washington to raise the debt limit to
ensure the United States avoids a default. Deadlock over the
budget issue has weighed on stocks in Europe and a resolution
could provide a boost to the cash market, leaving many call
options to buy the market in profit.
Rising demand for one-month call options in Europe reflects
growing confidence among investors that, with or without a deal,
the United States will get through this month without defaulting
on its debt. But what happens after that is also making them
nervous.
While demand for October puts on the Euro STOXX 50
, to protect against a fall in the share index, has
also increased, by 14 percent since the partial U.S. government
shutdown began at the start of this month, demand for November
puts has surged by 65 percent.
"The Oct. 17 deadline is not a hard deadline as such; there
is cash and ways to keep things going really until the Nov. 1
Social Security payment is due. Therefore November should be the
hedging bucket of choice, not October," Rory Hill, head of flow
derivative trading at Citi, said.
"As a result, investors want long October calls and against
this long November or December puts."
Volatility indexes reflect demand to buy options to insure
against cash market moves but they can also be traded as an
asset in their own right, using futures and other derivatives.
The U.S. budget impasse has led the main gauge of U.S. stock
volatility, the VIX, to decouple from Europe's gauge, the
VSTOXX, as demand to protect U.S. holdings outstripped
demand to hedge against falling European markets.
As part of that move, the VIX hit a four-month high this
week while Europe's VSTOXX only chalked up a new six-week peak,
meaning the cost of options to buy or sell the Euro STOXX 50
was relatively cheaper.
The ratio of puts and calls on the Euro STOXX 50 dropped to
1.145 on Thursday, its lowest since Sept. 17 and down sharply
from 2.137 the previous day, indicating a greater appetite for
bets on a near-term market spike.
On Thursday, activity in October calls almost tripled
compared to Wednesday after the Republicans floated a plan to
extend the government's borrowing authority beyond the Oct. 17
deadline, while demand for puts remained broadly steady.
Meanwhile, those October calls are starting to come good.
The Euro STOXX 50 jumped 1.7 percent on Thursday to a fresh
2-1/2 year high on signs U.S. politicians were discussing
raising the debt ceiling temporarily.
Since Wednesday, 39 percent of calls held by investors on
the European index were pushed into "in the money" territory,
where the market price is such that the option is worth
exercising.
Over a quarter of open positions in calls are at yet higher
levels of 3,000 and above, meaning investors are betting on
further rises for the Euro STOXX 50 before next week's expiry.
The index was trading at around 2,973.70 on Friday.
Andy Ash, head of trading at Monument Securities, said Euro
STOXX 50 October calls that kick in at 3,000 points or FTSE 100
calls that profit if the index hits 6,550 look good value. The
FTSE 100 was at 6,485.26 on Friday.
EUROPE HOLDING UP
European options' relative cheapness has been helped by
demand in the United States to protect holdings by buying puts
on U.S. stocks, which has driven the VIX higher.
Hill at Citi said that recent rises in the VSTOXX were a
result of people trading the divergence between the VSTOXX and
the VIX, rather than because people feared for their European
holdings.
"The spread between European and U.S. vols (volatility
indexes) looks attractive so there has been buying of European
vols to enter the spread," Hill said.
Uncertainty about the U.S. budget situation was also
encouraging investors to shift to European equities, which have
lagged U.S. stocks this year.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 is up 10 percent
year to date, compared to the S&P 500's 18 percent gain.
"There's a rotation out of U.S. equities into Europe, (and)
the noise around the debt ceiling has accelerated money coming
out of the U.S. given the strong performance year-to-date."