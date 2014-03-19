* Rise in put/call ratio for March -Eurex data
* Solid demand for Euro STOXX 'puts' at 3,000 points
* March expiry can cause volatile market conditions
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 19 Investors are scrambling to buy
protection in the options market against a future fall in
European share prices as geopolitical tensions threaten a 1-1/2
year long stock market rally.
Traders say tension between Western powers and Russia after
Moscow's effective annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region is
driving demand for 'put' options betting on a market pullback,
along with concerns about a possible Chinese economic slowdown.
Options on benchmark European equity indexes such as the
Euro STOXX 50 expire on March 21.
Thomson Reuters data shows strong demand for a put option on
that index expiring on Friday with a strike price of 3,000
points - highlighting market expectations of a possible 2.6
percent fall on the Euro STOXX from current levels by Friday.
"Key this week will be the potential for an escalation in
the Ukrainian situation," said Mike Turner, European equity
options broker at XBZ Limited.
"For that reason we saw downside protection sought, and
'put' volume has been fairly heavy recently."
The March expiry is one of the more important in the
calendar as it encompasses both month-end and quarter-end. It
also coincides with the expiries of options on futures and on
single stocks - an event that occurs four times a year and is
known in the market as a "triple witching".
Options expiries, which happen regularly throughout the
year, can trigger market volatility and it is often hard to pin
down how markets will react.
Nat Foster, head of equity derivatives execution at Deutsche
Bank, noted strong demand for 'puts' allowing investors to shed
their exposure to the Euro STOXX 50 at 3,000 points. He also saw
demand for 'call' options allowing investors to buy exposure to
the index at 3,100 points on Friday - effectively a bet that it
will rise to that level.
But even if those traders' bullish call option bets return a
winning slip on Friday, they will have little incentive to add
to positions at that level, warned Monument Securities' director
Andy Ash. That, in turn, could result in a sell-off following
the options expiry, he said.
MARKET NERVES
Data from Eurex's website showed the put/call ratio - the
amount of negative 'puts' compared with call options betting on
a market rise - stood on Wednesday at 1.54 for the blue chip
Euro STOXX 50 for the March contract. That was up
from 1.25 in early March and its highest since mid-2013.
Similarly, the put/call ratio on Germany's DAX
index, which hit a record high of 9,794.05 points in January,
stood at 2.72 for the March expiry, up from 1.39 at the start of
the month.
SteppenWolf Capital's chief investment officer Phoebus
Theologites also highlighted the risk that traders could quickly
sell the Euro STOXX 50 at the first sign of increased tensions
between the West and Russia over Ukraine.
"If we get some risk-off behaviour due to some renewed
Ukraine-related tension, then we will immediately flip to the
other side of 3,000 points and trade as low as 2,950,"
Theologites said.
