LONDON Dec 30 European stocks pared gains in another choppy session on Friday, the last trading day of the year, and are on track to record the worst yearly performance since 2008 as euro zone debt and economic growth concerns more than offset attractive valuations.

By 0841 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 994.33 points after being up as much as 998.54. The index is down 11.3 percent in the year to date. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)