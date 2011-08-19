LONDON Aug 19 European shares pared losses further in late afternoon Friday trade, tracking early gains on Wall Street.

At 1430 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 0.3 percent at 922.47 points, after being as low as 890.74 points earlier in the day, with technical factors rather than strong fundamental buying interest the main driver after heavy falls the previous day, a London-based trader said.

In the United States, meanwhile, the Dow Jones industrial average , Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq compositie were all up between 0.5 percent and 1.2 percent, after earlier falls. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)