LONDON Aug 25 European shares pared gains in choppy afternoon trade on Thursday, after a report in the U.S. showed jobless claims rose more than expected last week, fuelling worries over the health of the world's biggest economy.

At 1316 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 938.78 points after falling from a high of 946.99 earlier in the session.

The index fell to a low of 932.66 before bouncing back briefly after top investor Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) announced it was to invest $5 billion in Bank of America , buoying U.S. stock futures ahead of the Wall Street open.

(Additonal reporting by Dominic Lau)