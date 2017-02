LONDON, Sept 26 European shares pare gains even further in Monday afternoon trade, as weak U.S. home sales data fuels concerns about slowing growth in the world's largest economy.

At 1415 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares is up 0.3 percent at 885.11 points, after earlier being as high as 907.91.

New single-family home sales in the United States fell in August to a 6-month low but the supply of homes available on the market dropped to a record low. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)