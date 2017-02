LONDON, Sept 29 European shares trimmed gains in late afternoon trade, weighed by mining stocks as copper posted fresh declines.

At 1451 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 0.1 percent at 928.51 points, with banks among the top gainers and basic resources the leading sectoral faller, down 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)