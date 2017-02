LONDON Aug 8 European stock index futures pared losses on Monday, indicating the drop in equities would not be as sharp as earlier signaled after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. debt rating by one notch from the prized triple-A standing.

By 0629 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC 40 FCEc1 were down 0.9 to 1.8 percent.

They were down 2.3 to 2.7 percent earlier. (Dominic Lau)