LONDON Aug 10 European shares pared gains on Wednesday as banks turned lower, with Italian banks the stand out losers as some traders said investors could be swapping their bank shares into Italian bonds.

By 0826 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.2 percent at 949.74 points, having been up as much as 965.05. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)