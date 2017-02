LONDON Aug 12 European shares pared gains on Friday after U.S. consumer sentiment dropped to its lowest point in more than three decades in early August on fears that the recovery is worsening.

By 1403 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 2.2 percent at 955.01 points after being up as much as 968.49. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)