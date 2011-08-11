BRIEF-Singapore Airlines agrees to place $13.8 bln order with Boeing
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
LONDON Aug 11 European shares pared losses on Thursday following news that French President Nicolas Sarkozy is to meet Germany's Angela Merkel next week to discuss the euro zone governance and other international issues.
By 1310 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.6 percent at 905.30 points having been as low as 891.49 earlier. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based Investcorp is responding to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and Brexit by seeking investments in U.S. business services and British real estate, the private equity firm's Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said.
* NASA space launch system: MT Aerospace, member of OHB Group, awarded further contracts by Boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)