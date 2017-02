LONDON Oct 17 European shares pared gains on Monday after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the EU summit on Oct. 23 would not produce a definite solution to the euro zone debt crisis.

By 1015 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.5 percent at 980.11 points after being up as much as 988.99 earlier. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)