LONDON, April 11 Europe's shares traded modestly higher on Wednesday, steadying after steep losses in the previous session, led higher by beaten down miners and banking stocks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index, was up 2.43 points, or 0.2 percent, at 1,028.58 by 0821 GMT, having slid 2.5 percent on Tuesday to its lowest close since mid-January.

"We're seeing some short positions being covered across Europe... The market got very oversold yesterday within a very short period of time so it's natural that it's having a little bit of a bounce," Manoj Ladwa, trader at ETX Capital, said.

The Euro STOXX 50, up 10.19 points, or 0.4 percent, at 2,331.72, and according to its relative strength index, Europe's top blue-chip shares are now trading in oversold territory, potentially providing short-term support. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)