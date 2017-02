LONDON Nov 18 European shares trimmed losses on Friday, helped by falling Italian and Spanish bond yields after the European Central Bank was seen buying debt in the secondary market.

By 0936 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent at 956.25 points after trading as low as 949.09 earlier in the session.

Italy's FTSE MIB reversed early losses to trade up 0.3 percent and Spain's IBEX 35 put on 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)