LONDON Nov 24 European shares pared gains on Thursday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated her opposition to jointly issued euro bonds and calls to change the role of the European Central Bank in the fight against the euro zone debt crisis.

By 1358 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent at 906.24 points after earlier being as high as 913.13, but volume was low at 41.8 percent of its 90-day daily average. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)