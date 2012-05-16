(Adds dateline)

LONDON May 16 Europe's top shares reversed earlier losses on Wednesday in tandem with Wall Street futures, which swung into positive territory after indexes posted heavy losses in the previous two sessions on worries over the euro zone's debt crisis

The FTSEurofirst was up 0.65 points, or 0.1 percent at 998.35 by 1216 GMT, bouncing off a session low of 983.95 in volatile trade, as United States' S&P futures indicated a higher open on Wall Street, up 0.5 percent.

