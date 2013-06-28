LONDON, June 28 European shares pared losses in
choppy trade on Friday as mixed U.S. growth data had investors
speculating the U.S. Federal Reserve may be slower in
withdrawing its monetary stimulus programme.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3
percent at 1,154.41 points after data showed a measure of future
U.S. economic growth rose last week while the annualised growth
rate fell to its slowest pace since the beginning of the year.
The data came after Federal Reserve official Jeremy Stein
raised again the prospect of an early withdrawal of the Fed's
equity-friendly third quantitative easing (QE3) stimulus
programme.
"Any change to QE3 is data dependent," Mike van Dulken, head
of research at Accendo Markets, said in a note.
"US data sure to remain closely watched, but in my view
bad data should help ...; good data supports Fed recovery
optimism and in-line data is somewhere in the middle."