LONDON Aug 5 European shares pared losses on Friday, after hitting 14-month lows on concerns about the pace of global economic recovery, as banking shares recovered following sharp losses earlier in the day.

At 1048 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.4 percent at 978.59 points after falling to a low of 961.45, the lowest since May 2010.

The STOXX Europe 600 banking index turn flat after sharp losses earlier in the session.

Spain's IBEX was up 1.6 percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB gained 1.1 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)