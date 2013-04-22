LONDON, April 22 A leading European share index erased gains on Monday after the release of weaker than expected U.S. existing home sales data.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,152.94 by 1410 GMT, retreating from a session high of 1,164.04.

The National Association of Realtors said U.S. existing home sales edged down 0.6 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.92 million units, a pause in the housing market recovery that has helped boost the economy.

Economist polled by Reuters had expected home resales to rise to a 5.01 million-unit rate.

"I just think in the absence of a significantly good number the market is continuing its de-risking policy of the past week," Yusuf Heusen, senior sales trader at IG Markets, said. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Simon Jessop)