LONDON, March 22 European shares pared some of their earlier losses on Friday after the Cyprus Presidency said there was an agreement with Greece to spin off the Greek units of debt-ridden Cypriot banks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had been down by as much as 0.4 percent, recovered slightly to stand down 0.2 percent at 1,188.24 points by 1045 GMT.