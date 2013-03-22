BRIEF-Petroquest Energy Q4 loss per share $0.46
* Petroquest Energy announces 2016 year-end and fourth quarter results and provides operations and hedging update
LONDON, March 22 European shares pared some of their earlier losses on Friday after the Cyprus Presidency said there was an agreement with Greece to spin off the Greek units of debt-ridden Cypriot banks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had been down by as much as 0.4 percent, recovered slightly to stand down 0.2 percent at 1,188.24 points by 1045 GMT.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to market close)
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes