LONDON, Aug 8 European shares extended their sell-off on Monday, as Standard & Poor's downgrade of U.S. debt from the prized triple-A rating fuelled worries that the world's largest economy could fall into recession.

Concerns that the euro zone sovereign debt crisis could spread to Italy and Spain, the currency bloc's third and fourth-largest economies, also weighed on sentiment.

The STOXX Europe 600 ended down 4.1 percent on Monday, hitting its lowest closing level in two years.

The following is a table of European indexes year-to-date performance:

YTD performance 2010 performance

(percent) (percent)

STOXX Europe 600 -17.0 8.63

DAX -14.3 16.06

FTSE 100 -14.1 8.99

CAC 40 -17.9 -3.34

IBEX 35 -14.2 -17.43

FTSE MIB -22.5 -13.22

PSI 20 -20.2 -10.34

BEL 20 -18.7 2.67

AEX -20.1 5.74

ISEQ -17.0 -3.02

SMI -22.8 -1.68

ATX -26.7 16.39

ATG -29.4 -35.62

OMX Stockholm 30

-21.9 21.42

OMX Copenhagen 20

-20.6 35.91

OMX Helsinki 25

-31.9 29.32

OBX -20.7 18.00

S&P 500 -7.9 12.78

Dow Jones -3.9 11.02

For more on European markets, click on (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Will Waterman)