LONDON Aug 5 European shares reversed losses and briefly turned positive on Friday, after U.S. data showed far more jobs were created in July than forecast.

At 1252 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 988.96 points, but had gone as high as 997.59 immediately after the data. Earlier in he session, it went as low as 961.45. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)