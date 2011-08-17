LONDON Aug 17 European shares turned positive on Wednesday, with traders citing a short-squeeze and early gains for U.S. stock futures ahead of the Wall Street open, albeit in thin trade.

At 1145 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares was up 0.2 percent at 970.58 points, while France's CAC-40 showed the biggest regional gain, up 0.9 percent.

Stock index futures for the Standard & Poor's 500 .SPc1 were 0.4 percent higher, those for the Dow Jones industrial average DJc1 were up 0.2 percent, while those for the Nasdaq composite NDc1 were down 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)