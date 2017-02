LONDON Aug 22 European shares turned positive in early trade on Monday as recent steep falls in equities prompted bargain hunters to grab cheapened stocks, while jittery investors also bought defensive sectors such as healthcare.

At 0719 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 911.34 points after falling 1.7 percent on Friday.

The STOXX Europe 600 healthcare index featured among the top gainers, with the index rising 0.9 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)