FRANKFURT, Sept 13 European shares briefly turned positive on Tuesday helped by bank shares and news that French president Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were set to make an announcement on Greece later in the day.

"It looks like this news is driving the shares," a German trader said. "There is also market talk of re-allocation trade of a larger fund buying equities and selling fixed income."

At 1147 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 890.10 points.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index was up 0.6 percent, after dropping as much as 2.2 percent earlier in the session. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)