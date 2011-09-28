LONDON, Sept 28 European shares briefly turned positive in choppy trade on Wednesday, with mounting uncertainties over the ways to resolve the euro zone debt crisis prompting investors to buy defensive equities such as healthcare and food and beverages.

At 1009 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 936.29 points after rising to a high of 939.39 earlier in the session.

The healthcare sector was up 0.6 percent, while food and beverages shares rose 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)