LONDON Oct 12 European shares turned positive in morning trade on Wednesday as mining equities gained ground after falling earlier in the session following a rise in metals prices that surged on short-covering and restocking of metals by consumers in China.

At 0827 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 964.67 points after falling to a low of 952.50.

The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index rose 1.1 percent after early losses, tracking a 2-percent jump in copper prices and sharp gains in other base metals.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)