LONDON Oct 25 European shares turned briefly positive on Tuesday as corporate earnings from the likes of BG Group helped offset fresh caution ahead of a crucial euro zone leaders' summit to help resolve the region's debt crisis.

At 0714 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was edged back to trade down 0.2 percent at 987.10 points, after trading up as high as 990.05 points.

BG earlier reported forecast-beating third-quarter earnings.