LONDON Nov 18 European shares reversed losses and traded higher on Friday, with traders citing speculation that the European Central Bank may lend money to the IMF to provide the fund with the resources to bail out bigger euro zone sovereigns.

By 1244 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 of leading European shares was up 0.1 percent at 958.52 after hitting a day's high of 960.51.

"It would be better if the ECB becomes the lender of last resort rather than through the IMF ... It's the reason why the market is taking a bit of a comfort from this," a trader said.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau)