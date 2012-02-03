LONDON Feb 3 European shares turned positive in choppy trading on Friday, after upbeat macroeconomic news on the euro zone, and ahead of closely-watched U.S. labour report due later in the session,

At 0915 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,061.11 points, after trading as low as 1,056.55 points.

The euro zone's private sector economy snapped a four-month decline in January and expanded, albeit very weakly, according to a business survey that hinted the euro zone may avoid recession.

Markit's Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose in January to 50.4 from 48.3 in December.