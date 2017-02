European shares turned positive again in choppy trade on Friday, led by financials.

At 1427 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 1,088.50 points, adding slightly to the previous session's 1.1 percent gain after the European Central Bank's large injection of funds on Wednesday.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking index was the leading sectoral gainer, up 0.7 percent.